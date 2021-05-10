Wagners hauls in Glencore contract renewal

Wagners has renewed a haulage services contract with Glencore in north-west Queensland for another four years.

The haulage route stretches from the George Fisher and Lady Loretta zinc-lead-silver mines, located 20 kilometres and 140 kilometres from Mount Isa, respectively.

The route also includes Glencore’s Mount Isa Mines metal processing facility, almost 900 kilometres west of Townsville.

Up to 28 million tonnes of zinc ore and tailings will be hauled over a four-year contract term.

Wagners chief executive officer Cameron Coleman said the company was happy to continue its five-year relationship with Glencore.

“Wagners are really proud to be able to continue our long-standing relationship with Glencore in the delivery of these integral services for the George Fisher and Lady Loretta mining operations,” Coleman said.

The haulage service will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, using 22 triple and quad road train combinations.

Coleman was glad the contract would be providing work for a sizeable crew, while indirectly supporting the local area.

“The employment opportunities this this project provides is significant with over 80 personnel required to deliver the services,” he said.

“We look forward to continuing our contribution toward Glencore’s operations over the next four years and the opportunities that this project and our relationship with Glencore provides both Wagners, our employees, our local supplier base and the region.”

Wagners has provided a number of similar haulage contracts to mining operations in the region, including for Anglo American’s Dawson coal mine at a rate of 130,000 tonnes per week.