WA prepares for worker shortage with online register

The Western Australian Government has launched an online registration system to allow critical workers who are asymptomatic close contacts of a COVID-19 case to temporarily attend work during their isolation period to alleviate workforce shortages.

The online critical worker furloughing registration system is for employers of workers who meet the critical worker criteria, as the state prepares for a high caseload environment upon reopening its borders.

Eligible industries include critical resources like mining, power, utilities, telecommunications and waste management services.

The online system requires an employer to complete and submit an online registration form at WA.gov.au, confirming their eligibility and how many critical roles they have identified.

Employers will also be required to declare compliance with the relevant directions if, and when, they apply the critical worker settings in their workplace. Employers are expected to consider the suitability of the policy in their workplace, and consult with affected staff.

The registration must be completed by the chief executive officer or equivalent of the organisation or their delegate, and that person must verify their personal identification.

Employers must complete and submit this form by the time the critical worker settings are applied in their workplace, noting this policy is not yet in effect and will only be implemented based on health advice in a very high caseload environment.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said the state’s approach has allowed it to learn from the experiences in the eastern states, so “we can avoid the worst of Omicron and minimise the disruption to critical supply chains and services, while maintaining community safety”.

“Similar critical worker settings were introduced too late in other jurisdictions when the transmission speed of Omicron meant thousands and thousands of workers were off work, causing significant economic disruption,” McGowan said.

“We are in the unique position of being able to have these settings detailed and ready for use when the time is right.

“The critical worker policy will not apply to everyone. It is only for use as a necessary last resort, and is not intended for employers to bring in asymptomatic close contacts to ensure business can operate as usual.”

Strict conditions also apply for critical workers who attend work under these settings, including providing daily negative Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs), being fully vaccinated (including a third dose if eligible), wearing a mask at all times, and self-isolating when not at work.

If at any point the critical worker tests positive or develops symptoms, they are no longer permitted to attend work.

For more information, visit WA.gov.au