WA passes new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Bill

The Western Australian Government has passed new laws that will transform the way Aboriginal cultural heritage is valued and protected in the wake of the Juukan Gorge incident last year.

The Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Bill 2021 removes the controversial Section 18 approvals process contained in the Aboriginal Heritage Act 1972, which led to the destruction of Juukan Gorge.

The Bill provides a modern framework for the recognition, protection, conservation and preservation of Aboriginal cultural heritage while recognising the fundamental importance of Aboriginal cultural heritage to Aboriginal people.

Aboriginal cultural heritage in WA will now be better protected by putting Traditional Owners at the heart of decision-making about the protection and management of their heritage, with the principles of free, prior and informed consent enshrined in the agreement making process.

If an area is made a protected area, it will have the highest protection under the law, and the Bill will set up four different tiers outlining the use of that land.

Mining and drilling will be in the top tier activities, which means that mining companies need to agree on an Aboriginal cultural heritage management plan with the right Aboriginal people.

Once the plan is agreed upon, the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Council or the Minister will say if the Aboriginal cultural heritage management plans are approved.

The plans need to say what to do when new Aboriginal cultural heritage is found and when there is new information about the importance of the cultural heritage.

“Western Australia is home to some of the world’s oldest known Aboriginal cultural heritage, and some of the world’s most significant natural resources,” WA Premier Mark McGowan said.

“Finding a balance between the protection of that rich cultural heritage and delivering on the economic potential of natural resources to ensure our state’s continuing prosperity is crucial.”

The Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Bill provides a series of measures that greatly reduce the risk of another Juukan Gorge scenario happening, including the requirement to consult with Aboriginal people, other measures built into the approvals process and Ministerial intervention.

“Parliament’s passage of the Bill is a significant milestone in this important reform process – but it is not the end of the process,” Aboriginal Affairs Minister Stephen Dawson said.

“Consultation with Aboriginal people, industry and the Western Australian community will continue throughout implementation, starting with a co-design approach to the supporting documents that will help enact these new laws.”