WA, Japan drive energy opportunities

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Western Australia and Japan to boost renewable energy trade opportunites.

The MoU between Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) and the Port of Himeji will support cooperation and knowledge exchange on renewable energy and net-zero carbon emission initiatives.

The Port of Himeji is located is western Japan and already holds a strong trade relationship with WA, importing liquified natural gas, iron ore, oil and salt.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan witnessed the signing and will go on to visit Japan as part of an initiative to drive investment in WA’s future industries.

“WA’s ports are the lifeblood of our export industries and will play a key role as we embrace new low-carbon industries and opportunities,” McGowan said.

“The Pilbara has enormous growth potential in renewable hydrogen, ammonia and critical minerals – and this initiative today will help us to work with our Japanese trading partners to drive local jobs in the region.”

WA Ports Minister Rita Saffioti was also on hand to witness the signing.

“The McGowan Government is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, with PPA well positioned to provide renewable energy exports to not only Australia, but across the world,” she said.

“With the Port of Himeji one of the largest importers of LNG exported from PPA ports, an opportunity was identified to explore port infrastructure and initiatives to support decarbonisation.

“I look forward to seeing the collaboration and sharing of knowledge between the ports as we continue the transition to green energy.”