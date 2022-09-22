WA Goverment backs sexual harassment inquiry recommendations

The Western Australian Government has outlined a wide range of actions to tackle sexual assault and sexual harassment in WA workplaces in response to the Parliamentary inquiry into the fly-in, fly-out mining industry.

Tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, the State Government supported plans to be implemented across key areas such as primary prevention, data and research, a refocused regulatory framework and better support and advocacy for victims of workplace sexual harassment.

As part of the State Government’s response, a new Code of Practice will be developed to help improve security measures for workers staying at workplace accommodation.

This code will act as a minimum standard that employers must consider to ensure the safety of their workers living regionally or remotely.

Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston said the Government had also committed to funding a community legal and advocacy service centre to provide free guidance and advice to affected Western Australians.

“The State Government recognises the importance of providing victims of workplace sexual harassment with the opportunity to share their experiences, receive psychological support and promote healing,” he said.

“In line with Recommendation 20, the Government has already committed to changing the law to bring WA’s definition of what constitutes sexual harassment in line with other Australian jurisdictions and to remove the ‘disadvantage test’ complainants.

“The Government aims to introduce these legislative reforms early next year.”

The Government also supports the recommendation to establish a culturally appropriate expert group within WorkSafe WA to investigate, assess and deal with reports of sexual harassment and assault offences in the sector. This work will be further enhanced by the findings of the regulatory review being undertaken by Elizabeth Shaw.

“These initiatives build upon a number of existing programs the Government has been progressing.” Johnston said. “This includes the $8.4 million Mental Awareness, Respect and Safety (MARS) program that boosts responses to mental health, workplace culture and mine safety in WA’s mining sector.

“The MARS program oversees a number of projects including the Respect in Mining pilot program, the Thrive at Work in Mining program and a landmark study into mental health, workplace culture and safety across WA’s mining sector.

“Conscious of the landmark study being conducted by the Centre for Transformative Work Design and the regulatory review, the Government will further report to Parliament before the end of 2022.

“We support, or in-principle support, all the report’s recommendations for Government and encourage industry to also consider how they can apply the report’s recommendations.”

The government’s response to the Parliamentary inquiry is available at: https://dmirs.wa.gov.au/enough-is-enough

Women’s Interests minister Simone McGurk said everyone had a right to feel safe and supported at work.

“We have a vicious cycle, where women aren’t attracted to work in the industry, let alone stay in the industry, because of inappropriate behaviour and a disregard of women’s experiences,” she said.

“We need more women to work in this sector and we need them to be treated with respect. It’s imperative the mining sector works with the State Government to lead cultural change and prioritise prevention and better supports for victim survivors.

“I would especially like to thank the women who spoke to the inquiry about their experiences – your courage will help make the industry safer for future generations.”

The Minerals Council of Australia said it was pleased that the WA Government acknowledged and supported the adoption of all 55 recommendations and welcomed its commitment to working with all jurisdictions.

MCA chief executive Tania Constable said the organisation was also working closely with the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of WA on appropriate actions to prevent perpetrators seeking alternative employment arrangements within industry.

The MCA urges the government to consult the minerals industry on the design and implementation of the range of supported actions.

“It is important that all jurisdictions are consistent in the development and application of legislative and policy settings designed to prevent and respond to sexual harassment,” Constable said.