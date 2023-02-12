WA gold miners need to take urgent action: Minnovare

Managing director of Super Smart Energy Adam Gangemi has recommended Minnovare’s new Production Optimiser as a solution to reduce carbon emissions in gold operations.

“Minnovare’s Production Optimiser is one of the better solutions that’s come across my desk,” Gangemi said.

“Even small projects can get big bang for their buck. This drilling solution is one example where a small investment can deliver a ten-fold return through increased production, and significantly avoid those mine site emissions simultaneously.

“Not having to haul or process waste material is a smart way to do this and it is delivering huge results not only from an emissions perspective (1,000s total CO2 per year) but also increasing production.

“If we start to look at opportunities that will both increase production and have the benefit of reducing emissions, this will be a no brainer for underground mining companies.”

Gangemi said there are cost-effective solutions to reduce emissions at gold operations, however mining organisations need to be faster in taking advantage of the technology.

“Some are leading in the carbon space, but most are slow in implementation. It is time to see more action,” he said.

Comparing a range of WA goldfields operations, Gangemi said most could be saving anywhere between 1000 to 8000 tonnes of CO emissions each year by using Minnovare’s technology.

“By using the Production Optimiser on-site, you drill more accurately and that means more gold on the trucks, less waste and a significant reduction in emissions,” he said.

“If we talk about avoiding even 1,000 tonnes of emissions, a WA gold producer could be taking the equivalent of 300 Hilux utes off the road every year.”

In order to demonstrate the emissions savings, Minnovare has launched the Environmental Impact Calculator.

The calculator allows companies to compute the emissions they could avoid on site by using Minnovare’s technology by using the company’s own data to forecast emissions savings.

“We know the industry wants sustainable outcomes,” Minnovare director and co-founder Mick Beilby said.

“Through using our technology, companies will achieve less dilution and deviation from an increase in drill quality and this results in less waste.”