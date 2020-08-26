WA to fund Pilbara Ports upgrades

Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) will receive $81.7 million of works for critical port and road repairs as part of the state government’s Western Australia Recovery Plan.

Contributing to 42 per cent of global seaborne iron ore exports, PPA includes the ports of Ashburton, Dampier and Port Hedland in Western Australia.

In 2019-20, the ports achieved a record annual throughput of 717.2 million tonnes.

The works consist of major upgrades and repairs to the Port of Port Hedland in an effort to support continued essential trade.

The Port of Port Headland recently scored a record annual throughput of 538 million tonnes.

The Western Australian Government will provide $51.2 million to Nelson Point Tug Haven to upgrade retaining and sheet pile walls; $20 million to improve retaining and seal walls at Port Hedland’s Inner Harbour; and $10.5 million to upgrade the entrance road to Boodarie Strategic Industrial Area in Hedland.

The government is anticipating the works will provide an increased to support to trade, the local economy and jobs.

“Western Australian ports are critical to the state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said.

“Our significant investment in WA ports will help drive ongoing trade through regional WA and will support growth through the state, creating a pipeline of jobs and stimulating the economy.

“These important port infrastructure works will ensure Pilbara Ports Authority continue to deliver safe operations and achieve outstanding volumes and records.

“It’s pleasing to see this uplift as it reinforces WA can do a roaring trade and it’s this sort of business activity that helps the local regional economy and contributes to WA’s recovery journey.”

PPA’s ports contributed 20 per cent of the Western Australia’s GDP in 2018-19, and underpinned one in every 12 jobs in the state.

“We are a trading state, and our economic prosperity relies on our ports: iron ore, gas, grains, alumina and woodchips are driving our export opportunities and underpinning employment across the state,” Ports Minister Alannah MacTiernan said.

“Investing in our publicly-owned port infrastructure is absolutely critical to maintaining and expanding our critical export industries.”

The $5.5 billion Western Australia Recovery Plan will deliver $158.8 million in port and harbour upgrades across the state.