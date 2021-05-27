WA funds low emissions projects for METS sector

The Western Australian Government has provided $1.5 million to the state’s research teams and small to medium businesses to advance net zero emission mining projects.

The Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia’s (MRIWA) Net Zero Emission Mining challenge opened for projects to receive a share in $1 million if they can effectively address the challenge’s priority areas.

The priorities are data driven decisions, mining and processing technology, and energy utilisation.

Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston said the state government believed strongly in the importance of the Mining, Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) sector.

“The McGowan Government is committed to supporting research and development in Western Australia’s mining sector and ensuring it remains a world leader in the METS sector,” Johnston said.

“Today’s funding announcement will support the diversification of our state’s economy, and progress research on overcoming the challenges to decarbonise the mining sector.”

The other portion of funding announced by Johnston was a share of $500,000 for the CSIRO’s Innovate to Grow program.

This free 10-week program aims to encourage small to medium business from Western Australia’s METS sector to develop solutions relating to zero emission mining.

Grants will range from $20,000 to $50,000 and will require matched funding.

Johnston implored people to apply for the all-important funding as a means of expanding the sector into further emissions reductions research.

“METS are a vital part of the resources sector supply chain, and I encourage all eligible small businesses to apply and play a role in the McGowan Government’s commitment of net zero emissions by 2050,” Johnston said.

Applications for the MRIWA’s challenge close on July 7, 2021 and for the CSIRO’s program they close on June 28, 2021.