Vitrinite highwall changes the coal mining game

Vitrinite has signed Gainwell Engineering Global to the first contract at the Vulcan coal mine in Queensland’s Bowen Basin, for the supply of a GHWM300M highwall mining unit.

The equipment is manufactured under license from Caterpillar and represents the future of Australian coal mining, according to Vitrinite.

“Vitrinite are honoured to be the first buyer of Gainwell’s GHWM300M outside India and believe that the introduction of highwall mining technology will play a significant role in the future of the Australian mining industry, as it has in many other coal markets around the world,” the company stated.

“Highwall miners have proven to be safe, highly productive, have a low environmental impact, and provide access coal that would otherwise be stranded due to economic constraints.”

Vitrinite undertook a two-year research program to determine the best way to extract maximum value from the Vulcan resource.

Gainwell was one of many options considered in the hunt for the most efficient technology, the company stated.

“This purchase is the culmination of extensive reviews of operating highwall miners around the world,” Vitrinite stated.

“The Gainwell’s product is outstanding and has been determined to be the best suited for the mining conditions at Vulcan.”

The privately-owned coal miner expects first coal to be mined at Vulcan in 2023 and the success of initial development will determine the order of future highwall mining units.

“Vitrinite would like to thank Gainwell for their commitment to providing a world-class product which we believe has a very bright future in underpinning the next generation of highly productive coal mines in Australia,” Vitrinite added.

The $160 million Vulcan coal mine received mining approval in September 2021 as Vitrinite sought to begin a 15-year mine life.

Once fully operational, the mine will employ more than 150 full-time emplpoyees.

Vitrinite first acquired the asset in 2018, quickly accelerating the project into development soon thereafter.