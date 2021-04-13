Vanadium to power regional Australia: TNG

TNG and V-Flow Tech have proposed a joint venture (JV) to produce vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) systems for regional Australia.

VRFB systems are ideal for large power storage applications where ebbs and flows in power demand are common.

The JV intends to use the systems to provide remote areas of Australia with renewable alternatives to current diesel-based systems, such as Indigenous communities, pastoral stations, roadhouses and mine sites.

V-Flow Tech is a Singaporean-based battery technology development company which specialises in VRFB and other renewable energy systems.

Perth-based TNG has already implemented a VRFB system as its Mount Peake vanadium-titanium-iron project, 230 kilometres north of Alice Springs, where 6000 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide are produced per year.

TNG managing director and chief executive officer Paul Burton said the association with V-Flow Tech was an ideal pathway to achieving TNG’s green energy strategy.

“We are very pleased to execute the heads of agreement with V-Flow Tech and to establish an exciting joint venture arrangement as we position our business to enter the green energy market in Australia in parallel with development of our Mount Peake project,” Burton said.

“V-Flow tech have demonstrated expertise in VRFBs and renewable power systems and offer an innovative and high-quality product. Combined with our own ability to produce a high-purity vanadium electrolyte, the joint venture is expected to be uniquely positioned to provide a fully integrated green energy generation and storage solution.

“We firmly believe that VFRBs will play an integral role in the green energy revolution and look forward to being at the forefront of this emerging industry in Australia.”

VFRBs are highly scalable in their applications and can have lifespans of more than 20 years despite their low maintenance needs.