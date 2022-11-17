Upskilling online opens pathway to success

Rick Mulvey’s decision to upskill with CQUniversity’s Graduate Certificate in Asset and Maintenance Management has taken his mining industry career into operations management.

Taking on the course at 50, the Central Queenslander was initially nervous about the online experience.

“As an older student, initially returning to any sort of study was a little scary however, after gaining confidence and more time spent online, I came to enjoy the challenge and satisfaction gained from the completion of each module,” he explained.

“The online sessions provided me with the opportunity to ask live questions to the lecturer and gave an excellent forum to explore and expand on ideas and questions.”

Rick said he and fellow students worked collaboratively through the course, and he benefitted from their collective industry knowledge and exposure.

As an online student, Rick said the support he received from the start of his learning experience to the end was very encouraging.

“Everything in between, whilst challenging at times, wasn’t overly difficult as you were encouraged to use your real-life experience which had already given you exposure to most content,” he said.

After graduating in 2016, Rick took on the role of Operations Support Services Manager with the Gladstone Regional Council and after more than five years in the role, he relocated to West Arnhem Regional Council to take on the position of Chief Operating Officer.

Rick is now at Jabiru Kabolkmakmen (JKL) as Head of Jabiru Property Services.

“At JKL I manage all Jabiru Property asset management activities and assist in the implementation of major township infrastructure projects and ‘Master Plan’ in conjunction with Traditional Owners, ERA, Territory and Federal Governments.”

Rick said the knowledge he gained through his study at CQUniversity provided him with a higher level of business understanding while clarifying improved methods of asset and maintenance strategy, ultimately preparing him for the challenging leadership responsibilities.

CQUniversity’s Graduate Certificate in Asset Maintenance and Management is available to study one year full-time, or two years part-time and is delivered entirely online allowing students to structure the course around work and home life.

Graduates from the courses have gone on to secure jobs across Australia’s biggest industry players, including Queensland Gas Company, Rio Tinto, Thiess, NRG Gladstone, Boral Australia, and within local and state government.

