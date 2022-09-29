Union concern over coal station closures

Announcements of fast-tracked power station closures in Victoria and Queensland have raised concerns within the Mining and Energy Union.

The Queensland government recently released plans to exit coal-fired power stations from 2027, with new infrastructure to include gas and hydrogen-powered hubs.

In Victoria, energy giant AGL has announced it will close the Loy Yang A power station in the Latrobe Valley up to 10 years earlier than planned, targeting the end of 2035 financial year.

The statement also said the company remained on track to close its Bayswater coal plant in the NSW Hunter Valley between 2030 and 2033.

The Loy Yang A power station is one of Victoria’s newest coal-driven power stations and produces 2210 megawatts of electricity, about 30 per cent of the state’s total.

MEU general president Tony Maher said all governments needed plans to support an orderly transition and protect the interests of affected workers and communities.

“There are some good transition initiatives at a state level, but the scale and complexity of this change in our economy can’t be left to states to manage alone,” he said.

“There is a growing consensus that we need an overarching plan to co-ordinate closures, drive real industry diversification in energy regions and develop industry-wide schemes to support workers through this profound technological and economic change.

“Regular announcements from around the country of power station closures coming forward show that the timetable is moving quickly and we can’t wait any longer for a serious, national policy response.

“The workers and communities who have powered Australia for decades deserve a place at the centre of policy-making at this time of rapid change.

“The next step should be a national Energy Transition Authority that can work co-operatively with state and regional bodies to plan and support a fair and orderly transition.”