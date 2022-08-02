Underground riches add to Bombora open pit potential

News Ray Chan
Results from an underground study have opened up high-grade potential below Breaker Resources’  Bombora open pit in the Lake Roe gold project.

The Lake Roe gold project in Western Australia.

Latest News

Results from an underground study have opened up high-grade potential below Breaker Resources’  Bombora open pit in the Lake Roe gold project Western Australia.

The study was completed on the Tura lode, one of many high-grade lodes discovered in the last 18 months below the 824,000oz open pit resource at Bombora.

It identified potential for mining 664,000t at 4.4g/t for 93,000oz over a two-year period at an estimated production cost of about $1100/oz.

As a result, further underground studies are planned on other high-grade lodes, the extent of which is expanding with ongoing drilling.

Three diamond rigs are now running continuously with a focus on increasing the indicated component of the underground resource to assist planned mining studies.

Breaker managing director Tom Sanders said the underground study was a first step in the company’s analysis of the mining potential below the open pit resource.

“A recent open pit study demonstrated potential for a large open pit with strong early free cash flow,” he said.

“We now can complement this with expanding amounts of high-grade underground feed when the production cost of underground mining is less than that in an open pit.

“It is clear that we have the building blocks for a significant standalone operation that we can keep growing with further drilling”.

The Lake Roe gold project is a virgin 1.7moz greenfields discovery in the Kalgoorlie region, one of the world’s most prolific and top-ranked mining jurisdictions.

Breaker has spent the bulk of the last four years drilling out a 9km long mineralised trend with the majority of the work focused on the 3km-long Bombora deposit with the aim of establishing an early production option from which to expand the project.

About Ray Chan

Editor of industrial titles and mastheads with Prime Creative Media. Publications include Rail Express and Australian Mining (web content).

To keep up to date with Australian Mining, subscribe to our free email newsletters delivered straight to your inbox. Click here.

Related Stories