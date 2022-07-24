Ultra to power TNG vanadium project

Australian resource and mineral processing technology company TNG has further progressed its vanadium energy strategy after executing a memorandum of understanding for collaboration with Perth-based energy technology company, Ultra Power Systems.

TNG plans to produce high-purity vanadium pentoxide as one of three key products from its flagship Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-lron Project in the Northern Territory.

Vanadium pentoxide is the key component in the production of vanadium electrolyte used in vanadium redox flow batteries. TNG has already produced high-purity vanadium electrolyte from its Mount Peake concentrate during previous pilot-plant test-work.

Ultra has developed its own vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) system, the Ultra V40 battery module, and a standalone power station which integrates solar and wind turbines into a mobile and scalable power-generation system highly suitable for off-grid applications.

Ultra’s battery is powered by its unique mixed-acid vanadium electrolyte, which provides a 70 per cent higher energy density and a higher temperature capability compared with mainstream vanadium electrolytes.

Under the agreement, TNG and Ultra will collaborate on opportunities for the identification, development, and deployment of a combined renewable power generation and VRFB storage system for the Australian market.

This includes the production of Ultra’s high performing mixed-acid vanadium electrolyte.

The agreement supports both TNG’s green energy strategy (which includes a net reduction in carbon emissions from the Mount Peake Project) and the Northern Territory and Federal Governments’ greenhouse gas emissions reduction plans for Australia.

TNG’s green energy strategy is focused on the commercialisation of renewable energy opportunities, including the production of vanadium electrolyte and deployment of VRFB’s in Australia. This strategy will leverage off TNG’s plans to produce high-purity vanadium pentoxide from the Mount Peake Project.

The collaboration with Ultra will support TNG’s plans to establish a vertically integrated vanadium energy business, including the supply of vanadium electrolyte and installation of batteries across a range of industries and remote locations. The parties will consider further formal agreements for collaboration initiatives.

Ultra is Australia’s first VRFB manufacturer, with a business model focused on the design, manufacture, installation, commissioning and maintenance of modular, integrated renewable power generation (solar and wind) and energy storage systems through a network of local “flow” partners.

TNG managing director Paul Burton said Ultra shared TNG’s vision of playing a lead role in growing the emerging vanadium energy market in Australia.

“The collaboration between TNG and Ultra offers many synergies in vanadium electrolyte and battery development, making this a very progressive agreement with huge potential within the Australian market.”

Ultra chairman Brad Appleyard said Ultra was currently producing scalable vanadium batteries (V40 series) and cyclone-rated stand-alone power stations.

“We are investing substantially in the development of clean-energy generation and storage solutions and consider local high-grade vanadium pentoxide production and electrolyte manufacture as critical to the development of the vanadium energy industry.”