Two incidents in three days force WA gold mines to suspend operations

Capricorn Metals and Gold Fields have had to suspend operations at their Karlawinda and St Ives gold mines in Western Australia, respectively, following fatal incidents.

Capricorn confirmed to the ASX that a significant incident had occurred at its Pilbara operation, resulting in the death of an employee of mining contractor MACA.

Capricorn executive chair Mark Clark said the company was shocked and saddened by the fatality.

“Our deepest thought and condolences go out to the MACA employee’s family, friends and colleagues,” Clark said.

MACA chief executive David Greig said his company was equally saddened by the incident.

“We will be providing support to our colleague’s family and our teams as we all work through this tragic event,” Greig said in a separate statement.

It comes after South African gold miner Gold Fields suspended operations at its St Ives mine late on Tuesday following a fatality.

Gold Fields Australasia executive vice president Stuart Mathews said the death was a “devastating loss” and all mining activity at the site had been suspended.

“On behalf of our Gold Fields’ team, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and work colleagues of our business partner employee who has passed away,” he said in a statement.

“It is a devastating loss for our close-knit team, especially our underground crew who have a unique camaraderie.”

WA deputy premier Roger Cook said the week’s events highlighted the critical nature of workplace safety.

“This really goes to show just how important it is that occupational health and safety is uppermost in everyone’s minds when we go into the workplace,” Cook said.

“Any death in the workplace, and particularly on a mine site, is obviously a shocking incident and our hearts go out to all the family, friends and colleagues of this particular worker.”

Both incidents are now being investigated by the companies and WA authorities.