TS Global is taking the industry to new heights with its latest acquisition of Mackay Conveyor Equipment (MCE), a distinguished manufacturer of premium conveyor components and accessories.

This move solidifies TS Global’s mission to bring cutting-edge, effective conveyor solutions to its customers.

MCE has built a sterling reputation for its unwavering focus on quality and performance, providing premium conveyor components to a diverse range of industries, from mining to agriculture.

With MCE now part of the TS Global family, the company broadens its reach as a premium manufacturer for all conveyor needs – from conveyor pulleys, underground mining equipment to turn-key conveyor systems.

“The merger with Mackay Conveyor Equipment is a ground-breaking moment for us,” TS Global managing director Graham Holford said.

“This acquisition opens up a world of possibilities and expands our range of premium conveyor solutions to offer our customers. We’re eager to see where this partnership takes us.”

MCE managing director Jason Kelly echoed Holford’s statement.

“We are excited to join forces with TS Global and take our commitment to delivering superior conveyor solutions to the next level,” Kelly said.

“This acquisition presents countless opportunities, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the finest products and services in the industry.”

About TS Global

At the forefront of conveyor systems and services, TS Global offers a comprehensive range of conveyor components, systems engineering, and installation services, always with an eye towards innovation and customer satisfaction.

About Mackay Conveyor Equipment (MCE)

Mackay Conveyor Equipment (MCE) is a renowned producer of durable and high-performing conveyor components and accessories, trusted by industries from mining to agriculture. With a history of delivering quality, MCE has established itself as a standout name in the conveyor industry.