Translating critical mineral riches into opportunities

The Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) has launched its annual Critical Minerals Investment Opportunities document, and in three languages apart from English: Chinese, Japanese and Hindi.

AMEC chief executive officer Warren Pearce said there was a growing investment interest in Asia for renewable sources of energy, particularly those offered by Australia’s vast critical minerals potential.

“And with a historic trade agreement signed with India earlier this year, we need to be attracting more foreign investment,” he said.

“The document is a visual showcase of Australia’s outstanding critical minerals projects to attract investment to our emerging critical minerals sector, and we’re pleased to be able to offer this in three more languages.

“The translations were achieved through support from the WA Government’s Access Asia Business Grant, showing that the WA Government is keen to help the resources sector to advance and expand its competitiveness in Asian markets and contribute to WA’s economic diversification.

“On the back of exponential growth in global demand for renewable batteries and other downstream critical minerals offerings, Governments are seeking to diversify and expand our local supply chains, starting with exploration and mining projects identified in this document.”

Designed to pique investor interest in the emerging market, AMEC’s document identifies 48 of Australia’s key critical minerals projects, from greenfield exploration to those nearing development, across a wide range of critical minerals.

“AMEC’s previous iterations of the document have already attracted domestic and international interest to these projects located all around Australia,” Pearce said.

“With the translation of the document into languages targeting strategic partners and markets, we expect this to spur further investor interest,” he said.