Traditional Owners deserve more agency, Committee suggests

The Joint Standing Committee on Northern Australia has discussed how best to integrate Australia’s Traditional Owners into land management practices in a bid for more level footing with resources companies.

In a report titled, ‘The engagement of Traditional Owners in the economic development of northern Australia’, the Committee recognised the growing interest from Indigenous communities who want more than a transactional part in the handover of land to resources companies.

“The bodies representing Traditional Owners in the native title and land rights regimes in northern Australia are entering an era with major challenges but also new potential,” the report stated.

“Together with the opportunities and challenges presented by various forms of land rights…Traditional Owners are dealing with the daunting task of leveraging statutory rights into economic and social advancement for their communities.”

In Deloitte’s Tracking the Trends 2022 report, Trend 6 encourages a “new paradigm for Indigenous relations.”

Deloitte Indigenous Services Group partner Joe Hedger said in the report that Indigenous people are “standing up for themselves and wanting to take more agency.”

Deloitte Canada National Indigenous Services Leader partner Jason Rasevych said changes in Indigenous relations were heading for the industry whether it liked it or not.

“It is time for resource extractive industries to shift away from standard impact benefit agreements and move towards economic and equity partnership models that are focussed on developing a long term relationship with Indigenous peoples,” Rasevych said.

To allow for such change to occur, more economic power must be handed over to Traditional Owners, the Committee’s report declared.

“Traditional Owner groups should be offered assessments of economic opportunities in their lands and provided with business planning and development support so that they are equipped to make quick use of economic opportunities once native title status has been determined,” the report found.

And such economic shifts have already begun to occur. The 2021-22 Federal Budget included an additional $36.7 million for Prescribed Body Corporations over four years, after continued lobbying by groups such as the Minerals Council of Australia (MCA).

MCA chief executive officer Tania Constable said mining employs a higher proportion of Indigenous Australians than many other sectors.

Constable also said she was confident in the industry’s ability to continue enabling Traditional Owners.

“The industry is also a major customer of the vibrant Indigenous business sector and has contributed significantly to Indigenous Australian long-term wealth creation through agreement-making,” Constable said.

“Building on these strengths, the minerals industry is committed to increasing Indigenous Australian participation across the industry – including enhancing employment and business opportunities, and representation in leadership and industry professional roles.”