Tradesales announces the opening of a new manufacturing plant

Tradesales has announced that it had secured the keys to a new manufacturing plant in the Avon Valley Industrial Park, 12 times the size of the company’s current factory in Cunderdin.

This latest expansion comes on the heels of healthy demand for the company’s warehouse and workplace solutions and strong revenue growth in FY22.

“We’re very pleased to announce the opening of the new facility in the Avon Valley Industrial Park,” Tradesales general manager and director Ben Judd said.

“This is not only an opportunity to support regional growth, but it also allows us to expand our manufacturing capabilities further to meet the growing needs of our clients in the mining, construction, manufacturing and defence sectors.”

The new factory is located just outside Northam, which will give Tradesales access to a larger pool of potential employees and allow it to keep manufacturing its in-demand products in the Wheatbelt.

Judd said the company has already begun moving parts of its operations to the Avon Valley Industrial Park location; however, he does not expect Tradesales and its sister company Retra Fluid Handling Systems to be fully settled until the end of the 2022 calendar year.

“We are stepping into an exciting new chapter of our company’s 40-year history. We achieved record revenue earnings in FY22 and have an aggressive growth strategy laid out for the next five years,” Judd said.

“It became evident that we needed a bigger facility to support that strategy. And fast.

“The Avon Valley Industrial Park location came at the right time, and we have the backing of all our staff and suppliers as we change locations.”

Avon Industrial Park is located in Grass Valley, 15 minutes east of Northam and around 90 minutes from the Perth CBD. The 200-ha estate has been specifically created to meet the needs of businesses servicing the rural, resources and mineral processing markets.

Independent market research anticipates that Avon Industrial Park could provide up to 2,000 direct jobs and 3,000 indirect positions when fully operational.