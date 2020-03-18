Track’em wins Downer contract for gas project

Downer has signed a contract with cloud-based tracking platform developer, Track’em for an upstream coal seam gas development project.

Track’em will provide full visibility on materials from fabrication to installation, as well as digitised audit and assurance trail.

This ensures materials are delivered on time, preserved and installed in a condition that complies with the required project and Australian standards.

The contract runs for a period of 12 months with an option to extend.

Downer Asset Services contract manager Troy Parry said having worked with Track’em successfully on multiple projects across Australia, Downer was convinced it had chosen the right partner and solution for the job.

“Track’em’s technology and apps allow us to perform inspections and fill out checklists and documentation in the field digitally,” Parry said.

“Not only does this save time, it also benefits data quality and enables us to consolidate important information in one trusted system that can be accessed by teams involved.”

Track’em founder and chief executive Kashif Saleem said the company was excited to continue its relationship with Downer.

“We will implement our industry-leading tracking system to provide insight into the status and location of items while providing one source of the truth for all important quality assurance documentation,” Saleem said.