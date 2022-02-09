TPG and Nokia create private network for mines

TPG Telecom has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nokia in a partnership to develop mobile private network (MPN) innovations for the mining and energy sectors.

The agreement will see the companies collaborate across their extensive portfolios to provide flexible technology solutions and encourage digital and operational technology transformation in mining.

Nokia head of Oceania Anna Perrin said it was important for mining networks to keep up with the technological pace of the industry.

“As our industries adopt transformative technologies like automation and virtualisation, it’s essential to have smart, fast, sustainable and resilient private network solutions supporting their operations,” Perrin said.

It is expected new innovations will come from the partnership, specifically in productivity and worker safety, as 5G terminals will connect machinery and sensor assets to an internet of things (IoT) or operations platform to monitor productivity and safety of workers.

TPG Telecom group executive wholesale, enterprise and government Jonathan Rutherford said it was up to companies like his to aid the mining sector into a new age of connectivity.

“This MoU will see us work together to drive new technological innovations to help the mining and energy sectors realise the productivity and connectivity benefits that mobile private networks can provide,” Rutherford said.

MPN is an ultra-secure solution for mining companies, allowing interconnectivity between people and things using 4G or 5G technology.

Within the mining sector, MPN enables new applications and supports existing business services using a local network on their premises, providing protected and reliable performance.

5G devices will also enable greater worker communication through improved voice, video and data services, and in the near future, augmented reality to access complex operational resources in the field.

TPG Telecom general manager customer technology solutions, enterprise and government, Easwaren Siva said there is a strong need for secure, scalable, and reliable networks in the mining and energy sectors, which TPG Telecom was well-positioned to deliver.

“The mining and energy sectors are fundamental to the Australian economy and TPG Telecom wants to help these sectors embrace new technologies, specifically in industrial automation,” Siva said.

“This is the network these sectors require, and we will support them on their journey to operate more effectively and safely than ever before.”