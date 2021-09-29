Top of the crop: September’s best mining innovations

A look at the most exciting mining innovations from September, featuring Hitachi, Sandvik, Metso Outotec and Loadscan.

Hitachi unleashed its EX8000-7 excavator in Australia, with the ability to move 75 tonnes per bucket load and weighing over 830 tonnes.

The new addition to the range complements Hitachi’s EX1200-7, EX2600-7, EX3600-7, EX5600-7 and its new EX2000-7 excavator.

The most significant update on the EX8000-7 is the excavator’s on-board sensors, diagnostic tools and advanced software which deliver the insights to give operators the safest and most productive experience.

The machine also comes with new electronic cylinder stroke controls that enable the signalling from angle sensors to the main frame, boom and arm.

****

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions integrated Newtrax with its OptiMine technology for a comprehensive offering in digital processing.

OptiMine’s key capabilities include operations management to improve worker safety and fleet monitoring, collision avoidance and 3D mine visualisation, including onboard navigation and heat map diagnostics.

Newtrax provides a suite of purpose-built devices to monitor people, machines and the environment.

Sandvik stated that the former is often considered the ‘brain’, while the latter acts as the ‘nervous system’ in mine process optimisation.

****

Metso Outotec added complete stirred mill plants to its range of concentrator plants, with patented features like hydrocyclones, samplers, analysers and slurry pumps for increased efficiency.

The portfolio includes the Vertmill, HIGmill and Stirred Media Detritor (SMD) mills.

All of these options use gravity-induced and fluidised technologies to ensure that secondary, tertiary, fine, ultrafine, regrind and lime slaking applications are all made possible.

The Vertmill, for example, can turn six-millimetre products to finer than 20 microns, while using 40 per cent less energy than previous solutions.

****

Loadscan released a new volume measurement scanner called the Mine Payload Scanner (MPS) which represents the next evolution of the company’s LVS Load Volume range.

The MPS can accurately scan both small and large underground trucks, while providing load status alerts to drivers and operators in real time, enabling immediate corrective action to be taken.

Loadscan has ruggedised the MPS for harsh, underground mining environments, including upgraded mining-spec cabling, tougher components and an IP67 ingress rating.

The unit can also operate in temperatures of between -40°C to +60°C.