Top of the crop: November’s best mining innovations

A look at the most exciting mining innovations from November, featuring Komatsu, RPMGlobal, Orica and Epiroc.

Komatsu Australia launched a suite of four underground loaders, a major commitment to Australia’s hard rock mining industry as demand for precious minerals increases.

The WX22H and WX18H load haul dump loaders improve work cycle performance by using high-efficiency electric traction motors in each wheel, making conventional mechanical power drive redundant, and resulting in substantial reductions in operating costs.

Komatsu also designed the seven-tonne WX07 and four-tonne WX04 narrow vein hard rock loaders, for maximum productivity.

It is the first time Komatsu Australia has entered the hard rock market with a concerted mining solution, believed to be the most dedicated program of its type in the local sector.

****

RPMGlobal developed a mining simulation platform in partnership with major mining companies to include hybrid vehicles powered by green hydrogen or hybrid diesel.

The mining software company recognised the growth of its HAULSIM and SIMULATE technologies which provide resources companies with the foresight to understand how to optimise their operations.

Both HAULSIM and SIMULATE rely on a discrete event simulation engine that was tailor-made for the mining industry.

The latest update to the software suite also develops its understanding of interactions between autonomous vehicles, as such technology becomes imperative for the success of the modern mine.

****

Orica completed a successful trial blast for WebGen 200 as it progresses towards full commercial release in Australia in early 2022.

The successful blast of 130 units is a major milestone in the readiness of WebGen 200 for commercialisation and is the culmination of years of research and development across technology, marketing, commercial, supply and manufacturing teams.

WebGen 200 has been built with enhanced capabilities, security and versatility, delivering safety and productivity gains for today’s applications.

The new product range includes the WebGen 200 Surface, WebGen 200 Surface Pro, WebGen 200 Underground Pro and WebGen 200 Dev.

****

Epiroc has launched ET51, a new tube drilling system that provides up to 45 per cent longer service life than the previous T51 model.

ET51 comes with only one tube type to simplify procurement and management, and it greatly outperforms traditional speed-rod systems.

Epiroc also showed its support for battery electric vehicles with a range of charging products for mining equipment with remote monitoring capabilities, in a partnership with Kempower.

Epiroc has also begun offering customers conversion kits to seamlessly transform loaders from diesel-powered to battery-electric driven, with Evolution Mining having ordered the conversion of two diesel-powered Scooptram ST1030 machines for use at its gold mine in Red Lake, Canada.