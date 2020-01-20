Top five mining stories last week

Stay on top of the most popular stories on Australian Mining over the past week, including Rio Tinto awarding Mondium a $400 million construction contract.

Rio Tinto awards Mondium $400m construction contract

Rio Tinto has handed Mondium a major $400 million design and construction contract for the Western Turner Syncline phase two (WTS2) mine in Western Australia.

Mondium, which is a joint venture between Monadelphous and Lycopodium, will complete all engineering, design, procurement and site construction at the Pilbara site.

Coronado freezes tyre change activities at Curragh

Coronado Global Resources plans to suspend operations at the Curragh mine in Queensland until Friday at the earliest.

The company has halted the Curragh operations since January 12 after a Thiess employee was fatally injured during a tyre change activity in the main workshop.

BHP advances South Flank project construction

BHP contractor Fluor Corporation has commenced the construction of the ore handling plant in the South Flank project in Western Australia.

Fluor, which provides engineering, procurement and construction management services on South Flank, has erected the first 1500 tons of modules in the plant.

Perth Mint highlights rare Argyle diamonds in ‘most significant release’

The Perth Mint has released Jewelled Tiger coins featuring rare pink diamonds from Rio Tinto’s Argyle mine in Western Australia.

Its most significant release for 2020 incorporates nearly three carats of fancy vivid intense pink diamonds from the Argyle mine, making up a finely structured three-dimensional 18 carat rose gold tiger pavé.

Siemens keeps contract with Adani despite public backlash

Siemens intends to maintain its rail contract with Adani Mining despite protests from the general public, including climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The company has completed a due diligence report to back this decision and secured the right to pull out if Adani violates environmental obligations.