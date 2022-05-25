Tomingley: The mine that keeps on giving

The 500,000th ounce of gold has been poured at Alkane Resources’ Tomingley mine.

Alkane Resources managing director Nic Earner said the significant milestone provided a fitting testament to the teams that have worked on the Tomingley Gold Project and operations since the days of discovery by Alkane in the early 2000s.

“When we commenced mining at Tomingley in 2013, the plan was to produce 380,000 ounces from open cut and underground over seven years,” he said.

“We were also quietly confident that further discoveries would be made during that time to allow extension.

“Here we are, nine years later, entering our second decade of production and passing 500,000 ounces, proving that our confidence was well founded.

“We have met or exceeded our production guidance every year of operation and surpassed our original production targets.

“We have expanded our resources around the existing mine and added new discoveries to the south of Tomingley. Our geological teams are seeking to expand these resources even further.

“As a result, our current Life of Mine plan shows about a further 700,000 ounces of planned production over the decade ahead.”

Tomingley Gold is located about 50 kilometres southwest of Dubbo in central western New South Wales.

The gold processing plant was commissioned in January 2014 and has been operating at the design capacity of one million tonnes per annum since late May 2014.