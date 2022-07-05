Tomingley guidance good as gold

Alkane Resources’ Tomingley Gold Operations in central west New South Wales has exceeded its FY2022 production guidance of between 55,000–60,000 ounces, maintaining its record of meeting or exceeding guidance in every year of operation.

Tomingley produced 66,804oz of gold for the 12 months to June 30, 2022. Preliminary AISC are expected to fall slightly below guidance ($1500/oz–$1650/oz) for the same period.

The strong 12-month performance at Tomingley was underpinned by above-forecast mined grade from several areas, as well as flexibility by staff to overcome the impact of weather and COVID-19.

The group’s unaudited cash, bullion and listed investments position at June 30 totalled $124.3 million, comprising $77.9 million cash, $8.2 million of bullion in hand and $38.1 million of listed investments.

Alkane managing director, Nic Earner, said Tomingley continued its outstanding performance.

“With approvals in progress to extend the life of Tomingley to at least 2031, at increased production rates, and our excellent initial Boda resource, we’re looking forward to the year ahead,” he said.

Alkane Resources is poised to become Australia’s next multi-mine gold producer. It has been running Tomingley since 2014 and is currently expediting a development pathway to extend the mine’s life beyond 2030.