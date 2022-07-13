Tombola snaps up mothballed Lorena assets

Tombola Gold has signed formal legal agreements for the full acquisition of the Lorena Processing Facility, located only 30 kilometres from the company’s flagship Mt Freda gold mine in Cloncurry, Queensland.

The Lorena assets include an integrated CIL (Carbon-In-Leach) processing facility capable of treating 250,000-300,000 tonnes per annum of ore, a permitted tailings storage facility, an associated tenement package including permitted mining and exploration leases, and the existing open cut gold and copper mine.

The acquisition is structured so that it enables Tombola to commence gold production in Q4 CY2022, and utilise its current cash reserves in a more effective way, without incurring large additional capital construction costs that would otherwise be required to build a CIL plant and tailings facility of this size.

Tombola Gold managing director Byron Miles said entering into the formal agreements for the Lorena assets was a pivotal step in the company’s future of becoming a meaningful Australian gold producer.

“Importantly, the acquisition not only allows Tombola to increase gold production as well as undertake gold-optimisation planning studies, but now we will have the capacity to treat various ore bodies with gold and copper in the Cloncurry region,” he said.

“While the acquisition terms were negotiated to allow Tombola to utilise its existing cash reserves and cash flow to fund the cash consideration from near-term gold production, we have now added a substantial asset to the balance sheet which should allow Tombola to expand faster and minimise dilution for shareholders.”

The Lorena mine and processing facility was commissioned in 2017 by a joint venture which included Malachite Resources and Chinova Resources.

Operations continued at Lorena until late 2021, after which it was placed in care and maintenance pending a desire by the owners to sell the operation.

Primarily a gold CIL processing facility but with the capacity to treat copper bearing ore, over the coming months Tombola will recommission the plant to treat gold ore from the Golden Mile operations near Mt Freda, and will work closely with the respective authorities to ensure that all requisite approvals are in-place.