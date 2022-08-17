Tombola re-commissions idle processing plant

Tombola Gold has entered into a binding term sheet for the re-commissioning and short-term rental of True North Copper’s Great Australian gold production plant located in the Cloncurry region of Queensland.

The development complements the company’s previously announced regional expansion and fast-track production initiatives. Tombola will work toward the commencement of gold production at the plant within the next 12 weeks, while the company completes the refurbishment of the nearby Lorena facility it recently acquired.

Tombola will fund the cost of refurbishing the plant, which is expected to cost up to $500,000, while True North is responsible for obtaining all authorities required, including environmental, and supplying the senior site executive.

The company will then lease the refurbished plant from True North for a period of six months at a cost of $110,000 (plus GST) per month, and provide the operational personnel and meet the operational running costs of production.

Tombola plans to process ore from the current mining operations at the Golden Mile for the production and sale of gold bullion to the Perth mint during the period of these arrangements.