Tickets available for 2022 Women in Industry Awards

The Women in Industry Awards are an invaluable opportunity to celebrate the commitment, leadership, and success achieved by women across the industrials sector and, in doing so, breaking down barriers and creating new possibilities for the next generation.

Tickets for the 2022 awards, to be held in Sydney on September 8, are now on sale.

The award categories range from safety and advocacy to excellence in manufacturing, transport, engineering, and mining.

With more than 40 finalists, the night is gearing up to be a big event for the industrials sector.

The awards exist to celebrate not just the nominees, but all women who are driving change in their industries, including mining, transport, manufacturing, engineering, logistics, bulk handling, waste management, rail and construction and infrastructure – all sectors that are traditionally male-dominated.

The 2022 awards are sponsored by Atlas Copco, Weir Minerals, and Komatsu. Commenting on the awards, Komatsu expressed pride in its sponsorship.

“Komatsu is proud to once again be a sponsor of the Women in Industry Awards to celebrate the successes of the incredible women working in our industry,” the company said.

“All nominees and winners are making their workplaces and communities a better place for future generations which closely aligns to our core values at Komatsu.”

The 2022 awards will be held on September 8 at Doltone House, Jones Bay Wharf, Sydney.

Tickets are available online.