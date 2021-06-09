thyssenkrupp bulk handling solutions to benefit ports

thyssenkrupp is expanding its solutions for bulk materials handling by developing its Train Load Out Station (TLO) that uses artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques to improve loading accuracy.

The system combines volumetric and gravimetric type of operation and opens new options for fast and precise logistics.

According to thyssenkrupp, it allows loading ore at an average rate of 16,000 tonnes per hour with great precision and manages to reduce the wagon loading time.

thyssenkrupp mining technologies chief executive officer Jan Lueder said the company had developed smart stockyard and smart port solutions that bring specific benefits to its customers to specifically address today’s bulk materials handling challenges.

“That is why we at thyssenkrupp Mining Technologies have organised our automation and digitalisation expertise in our competence centres in India and Germany,” he said.

The company has also developed its autonomous Bucket Wheel Stacker Retainer (BWSR) which optimises material handling with a productivity gain of around 20 per cent when compared to conventional operations.

It can also add 25 per cent to equipment life due to the stability of the operation provided by advanced automation.

The company’s global product manager automation and digitalisation Martin Krex said the autonomous solution contributes to the reduction of CO2 emissions because energy consumption is also enhanced.

“The algorithms we have developed work with parameters that make the equipment work at its highest performance, without moments of under-utilisation of the buckets – which lead to loss of productivity – or peaks of operation that cause stress and fatigue,” he said.

“We also avoid unnecessary production stops, which are generally an operational bottleneck.”

thyssenkrupp manufactures a range of mining and materials handling equipment under its Plant Technology division, including belt conveyors, bucket wheel excavators, crushing plants, screens and stockyard systems.