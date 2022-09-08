Thumbs up for Queensland workforce strategy

The Queensland Resources Council (QRC) has welcomed a new, 10-year jobs strategy developed by the State Government in consultation with industry, including the minerals and energy sector, to address a severe critical skills shortage.

The government’s Good people Good jobs: Queensland Workforce Strategy will focus on providing Queenslanders with the right training and skills to match the requirements of a modern, technology-driven mining workforce.

The statewide strategy includes the government’s Queensland Resources Industry Workforce Plan and will provide funding and practical solutions – including cross-industry working groups – to attract more people to the industry.

QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said the resources sector is Queensland’s leading export industry and supports the jobs of more than 420,000 people.

“Along with other industries, our sector is experiencing a critical shortage in skilled and experienced tradespeople as well as science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) professionals,” he said.

“Demand for these skills will only continue to increase as resources operations becomes more digitised, automated and high-tech, which means our industry has a role to play in supporting the education, training and on-the-job learning for people interested in a resources career.”

Macfarlane said the QRC was proud to be a member of the workforce strategy’s steering group, represented by experienced Skills, Education and Diversity Director Katrina-Lee Jones.

He also welcomed the government’s allocation of $4.6 million to extend its Gateway to Industry Skills Program – which supports school-to work transition programs such as those run by the QRC’s Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy – and the newly launched Trade to Teach program to encourage tradespeople to consider re-training as Industrial Technology and Design teachers.

“We look forward to working with the government to bring on board the expertise we need to support our industry’s transition to a more sustainable and lower-emissions future,” he said.