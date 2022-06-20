Thiess team marches on at Anthill

The Thiess team continues to deliver at the Anthill Copper Project in Queensland, safely achieving production targets and delivering on-site innovations.

Anthill site manager Glen McDonald said since fully mobilising to site in February, the company had focused on safe production, reaching material movement targets with no recordable injuries or serious incidents.

He said the team’s ability to overcome the various challenges associated with setting up a greenfield site – as well as achieving the safety and production commitments made to client Austral Resources – is a result of a strong culture and leadership founded on the project motto of ‘safely delivering with excellence’.

“There is a strong safe production culture on site that’s being driven by our site leaders who are building a tight knit and supportive team behind our project motto,” he said.

“Our production teams have been extremely agile and responsive in responding to the changing environment, and working together with our client where required, to continue to achieve our production targets safely.

“Our maintenance teams since the initial mobilisation late last year, have been able to sustain high availabilities across our production fleets, despite the with minimal infrastructure in place during this time. In addition, the crews had to mobilise an additional truck fleet, also again without incident.

“Everyone is putting in 100 per cent to achieve excellence in what we are delivering, and to ensure everyone remains safe every day.”

The team has already delivered several innovations, from fresh approaches to risk management tools such as the Take5 and Hazard Identification booklets, to designing go-line layouts that eliminate interactions between heavy mining fleet and light vehicles.

The site also hosted Plotlogic’s OreSense technology trial, which is expected to create environmental benefits through lower fuel usage and machinery consumables, and a more optimised heap leaching process.

McDonald said the team has also been taking seriously its commitment to reconciliation as part of the mobilisation in the Mount Isa region.

“All of our crews have completed cultural awareness training with the traditional owners and custodians of the land where we operate,” he said.

“And we’re looking forward to launching Thiess’ fourth Reconciliation Action Plan, with planning well underway.”