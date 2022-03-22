Thiess Rehabilitation turns new leaf in mining services

Global mining services company Thiess has launched a standalone rehabilitation business to ensure the responsible planning and undertaking of post-mining operations.

Thiess Rehabilitation will cover the full mine lifecycle from design and development to delivery of mine rehabilitation services.

Thiess executive chairman and chief executive officer Michael Wright said it was important for the company to live up to its own expectations in positive environmental, social and governance outcomes.

“This is a significant milestone for our business, advancing our commitment to be a trusted partner in sustainable mining operations,” he said.

“Through Thiess Rehabilitation, we’re able to open up new business opportunities and increase the value of the service we offer clients, using technology and sustainability principles to assist them in achieving their own sustainability objectives.”

Using rehabilitation technology, autonomy, construction optimisation, regulatory insight and local engagement programs, the Brisbane-based company will add value to mine sites of all sizes and stages of their lifecycle.

Wright described how Thiess Rehabilitation would deliver such value.

“Autonomy and high-precision drones are some of the ways technology is transforming mine rehabilitation, offering value across the whole rehabilitation lifecycle,” he said.

“For clients, it means important safety and sustainability benefits, time and cost savings, effective management of risk, and the ability to demonstrate tangible social value.”

Thiess has provided mining services to some of Australia’s largest mines, including the Olive Downs coking coal complex in Queensland, the Mount Pleasant coal mine in New South Wales, and Fortescue Metals’ Group’s Christmas Creek iron ore operations.

The company has also performed numerous contracts around the world including in Indonesia and South America.