Thiess rebuilds BHP Nickel West dozer

Thiess has rebuilt a Caterpillar D10T bulldozer, spearheading a focus on rebuilds and refurbishments for the remainder of the year.

The Hazelmere maintenance team reconstructed the bulldozer in approximately eight weeks out of its Perth-based facility, with parts sourced from WesTrac.

Its scope included an overhaul of all major components, full refurbishment of electrical systems and returning worn components to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specification.

The team also implemented improvements that included an upgrade of frame repairs and reclamation of bores.

The bulldozer had clocked more than 29,400 hours before being transported to Perth for the rebuild.

It previously operated at Thiess’ Rocky’s Reward project, an open pit mine within BHP Nickel West’s Leinster mine complex in Western Australia.

“The rebuild helped reinstate performance and reliability of the machine which will lead to optimum reliability, reduced operating costs and productivity to match,” Thiess asset manager – Australia & West Africa, Domenic Cappelluti, who helped manage the rebuild, said.

“It also demonstrated the advantages our component rebuilds centres provide for our clients including delivering savings through labour efficiency process improvement, smarter material sourcing and use, and greater quality control.”

Full machinery refurbishments were new for the workshop as it was predominantly set up as a component rebuild centre.

“They did an excellent job ensuring their work areas were set up correctly to enable strategic disassembly and reassembly, safely,” Cappelluti said.