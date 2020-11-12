Thiess hires Indigenous trainees at Prominent Hill

Thiess has strengthened its workforce at OZ Minerals’ Prominent Hill copper-gold mine in South Australia with the addition of three Aboriginal Australian trainees over the past 12 months.

Thiess had already been providing full mining services at the mine for 13 years until the end of the open pit mine life in 2018, when a subsequent run of mine (ROM) and stockpile rehandling tender provided an opportunity to extend the work to reduce the impact of the project’s closure.

Under the current $112 million, five-year agreement with OZ Minerals, Thiess continues to deliver its services alongside its Indigenous-owned sub-contractor Anangu Mining while training local Antakirinja Matu-Yankunytatjara people.

The training focusses on increasing Anangu’s plant and equipment fleet, labour skills and commercial capabilities.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the diversity of the workforce and their focus on ensuring we achieve long-term, secure employment,” program participant Gabrielle Miller said.

“This opportunity has also provided a steady income stream that benefits me, my family and the wider community.”

Thiess began its work at Prominent Hill in 2005 to provide early feasibility works.