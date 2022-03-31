Thiess gets $300m renewal in Indonesia

CIMIC mining services provider Thiess has been awarded a $300 million three-year contract renewal to provide mining services at Harum Energy’s Mahakam Sumber Jaya (MSJ) coal mine in East Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Thiess will continue providing mine design and planning, drill and blast, overburden removal, load and haul, asset maintenance and management, rehabilitation, water management and haul road maintenance services, commencing April 1, 2023.

Thiess executive chairman and chief executive officer Michael Wright said the company was proud to continue its longstanding relationship with Harum Energy at MSJ, where it has worked to deliver sustainable mining services since the mine was developed in 2008.

“This contract enables us to continue our record of delivering certainty for our client, with a clear focus on safe and sustainable production and rehabilitation,” he said.

Thiess executive general manager – Asia Cluny Randell said the contract renewal was great recognition of the team’s ability to partner and grow together with the client and deliver long-term performance and productivity gains for Harum Energy.

“We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with our client and the community of Kutai Kartanegara, where we’ve worked together during COVID-19 to provide vaccinations for the local communities,” Randell said.

Harum, one of Indonesia’s first private coal miners, has been operating for more than 20 years. The company produces more than three million tonnes of coal per annum from its mines in the East Kalimantan region.

Thiess has an 80-year mining history delivering the full suite of mine services, and challenging ideas, creating solutions and managing performance to help its clients achieve best-practice resource recovery, increase productivity and optimise cash flow.