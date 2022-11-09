Thiess Caval Ridge contract worth $600 million

Thiess has extended its mining services contract with BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) for the Caval Ridge operations in Queensland.

With a potential term of up to five years, the new contract starting on December 1 has revenue to Thiess valued up to $600 million.

Thiess will continue to provide mining services at the Caval Ridge mine, operating and maintaining mining equipment to move overburden to support BMA’s production requirements.

Thiess executive chair Michael Wright said Thiess had been providing mining solutions to BMA at Caval Ridge since December 2017.

“Importantly, our team continues to have a clear commitment and focus on fostering diversity and respectful workplaces, with almost 30 per cent of the workforce being female and 10 per cent being Indigenous. We continue to seek opportunities to bring under-represented groups into the mining industry, and delivering sustainable mining solutions for our clients and stakeholders,” he said.

Thiess executive general manager Australia East Cluny Randell said the company was proud to build on its safe and strong performance at Caval Ridge, and extend the deep working relationship with BMA.

“We will continue to drive long-term economic value by creating local jobs and regional supply opportunities, and supporting the communities where we operate,” he said.

Thiess is currently recruiting for a range of roles including truck, multi-skilled and excavator operators in the Bowen Basin. Visit thiess.com/careers