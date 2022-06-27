Thick mineralisation boosts Gillett North potential

It’s still early days, but assays from reverse circulation drilling at Gillett North has owner Widgie Nickel tickled with optimism.

Exploration drilling at the Mount Edwards project in the Kalgoorlie region of Western Australia has discovered new mineralisation, confirming high–grade, thick massive nickel sulphides and disseminated sulphides across two intervals in a blind basal contact position.

Widgie managing director Steve Norregaard said the result was outstanding and “extremely exciting” for the company.

“This brownfield discovery in the middle of the Widgie South area, high-grade in nature, with ample room to grow, will enhance Widgie’s existing resource base and ultimately enhance the underlying project economics,” he said.

“The results from this first exploration hole are a major and potentially pivotal step forward in the quest to expand the company’s nickel resource base in the Widgie South area, providing significant upside.”

