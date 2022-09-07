There’s gold in them thar Hills

Updated resource and reserve figures have underscored the size and longevity of Red 5’s King of the Hills (KOTH) gold mine in Western Australia.

Latest scoping shows reserves growing 12.5 per cent to 2.7 million ounces, and mineral resources 7 per cent to 4.7moz.

The updated KOTH total measured, indicated and inferred resources are at 95.3mt at 1.4 grams per tonne gold for 4.4moz of contained gold.

Red 5 managing director Mark Williams said the outstanding result underscored the quality endowment of King of the Hills, which is still open in all directions.

“Surface and underground drilling continues daily, to increase the definition, understanding and size of the orebody,” he said.

“Our global mineral resource base across the Eastern Goldfields — including the King of the Hills and Darlot mining operations, as well as our satellite deposits — has increased by 10 per cent and now stands at 6.6moz of contained gold.

“The substantial resource growth has been predominantly at the new King of the Hills mining operation, where gold production commenced in June 2022. Underground drilling at KOTH has enabled a 20.5 per cent increase in the underground resource to one million ounces of contained gold, with a very pleasing 32 per cent increase in the indicated resource category.

“KOTH continues to demonstrate exceptional capacity for resource and reserve growth, and we believe that an orebody of this size and a mining operation of this scale has the potential to support a higher processing rate than the current designed capacity of 4.7Mtpa.

“A study will be initiated to determine an optimal future processing rate for the KOTH operation, potentially increasing annual gold production and cash-flow. Importantly, the process plant has already been built with this expansion objective in mind, leaving scope for the gold leaching and recovery circuit to be expanded at low cost with minimal disruption to plant operations.”

Meanwhile at Darlot, drilling and resource definition programs have delivered a 25 per cent increase in the mineral resource base, including inaugural JORC 2012 resources for the satellite Mission and Cable open pits.