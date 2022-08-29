The Moxa Australia demo ute tour kicks off this September

The Moxa Australia demo ute tour starts in September 2022 and will deliver new network solutions for industrial automation while providing live demonstrations.

While our daily life has had to slow down during the COVID-19 pandemic, technology development has not. Now, many businesses are investing in digital transformation and technology to ensure operational resilience. To help its customers stay abreast of new developments in industrial digitalisation, the Moxa Australia team is creating a unique Moxa demo ute to directly deliver advanced networking technology.

As a leading provider of industrial connectivity, networking, and computing solutions with over 35 years of industry experience, Moxa has supported numerous customers in connecting more than 82 million devices worldwide. This spring, Moxa will arrive in Australia.

“Moxa has been collaborated with Australian customers from rail, power, and mining industries, and provided rugged products, reliable networking solutions and service for a long time,” Moxa Australia team manager Edward Lu said.

“This year, considering our life is almost back to normal, the Moxa Australian team has decided to refit a ute with demo kits, and tour around Australia to visit our customers in person for reconnection.”

The Moxa Australia demo ute tour will kick off in Newcastle on September 7 and will make stops in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth to present Moxa’s updated solutions and new products for industrial automation.

The scope of solutions the Moxa demo ute will demonstrate covers IEC 61850 substations, communication, computing, and CCTV solutions for rail, IIoT connectivity solutions, industrial cyber security, and high availability networking for critical applications such as mining and renewable energy.

Among these live demos will be presentations of Moxa’s newest products.

“We will also present the newly launched Ethernet switches EDS-4000/G4000 Series, which is the world’s first IEC 62443-4-2 certified Ethernet switches to be certified by IECEE,” Moxa solution architect Sever Sudakov said.

“The Ethernet switches feature multiple interface combinations with up to 14 ports and a range of options including fast Ethernet, Gigabit, 2.5GbE uplinks, SFP, and IEEE 802.3bt PoE connectivity, intuitive user interface, the innovative mechanical design with the rotatable power supply module.

“This benefits customers by connecting more devices and providing high-power and high-bandwidth network backbone.”

And it is not only the Ethernet switches that attendees can look forward to seeing.

New IIoT gateways, IEC 61850 computers, ETBN routers and Moxa unique network redundancy topology live demos will also be featured.

Join the Moxa Australia team and get inspired to turn your go-digital plan into a reality without undertaking long-distance travel.

Click here to learn more about the tour and schedule your visit with Moxa demo ute.