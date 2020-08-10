The future of media: partnerships, not real estate

Prime Creative Media offers this latest resource for B2B marketing professionals, looking at the future of advertising.

A partnership approach to advertising in B2B media reaps benefits for both clients and publishers. It provides great content and industry insights to the publisher, and real growth opportunities for the advertiser.

Many magazines have been slow to adopt this modern approach, and instead still sell their ads as real estate, without providing true value to the advertiser, and limiting their opportunities to add value to their readers.

This complimentary guide for B2B marketers explains the two approaches, and how to find a publisher with a partnership approach.