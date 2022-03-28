The backbone of WA living: Resources survey

The Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia (CME) has commissioned a survey of the state’s resources sector, finding a direct $100 billion economic contribution in 2020–21.

The survey tallied the results of 56 resources sector companies and found they directly employed more than 70,000 full-time workers and created an additional 493,852 full-time jobs across the supply chain.

CME director of policy and advocacy Rob Carruthers said it was promising to see the sector performing strongly despite obvious adversity.

“It’s well-acknowledged that the past couple of years have involved some significant challenges for our sector – including the management of COVID-19 and ongoing skills and supply chain constraints,” Carruthers said.

“CME is extremely proud of the way WA mining and resources has been able to operate both safely and effectively during the pandemic, and we’re extremely grateful for the hard work, professionalism and dedication of our workforce.”

Carruthers also added that the total sector-wide economic contribution was likely much more than $100 billion due to the supply chain.

“The direct contribution by the 56 CME member companies to the WA economy was more than $61 billion,” the CME stated.

“More than $52.5 billion was spent by the companies on purchasing goods and services from more than 18,700 businesses, and financially supporting more than 1100 community organisations and 85 local governments across Australia.

“More than $12.67 billion in wages and salaries was paid to more than 70,000 full-time Australian workers. Those member companies also employed a further 13,177 full-time on-site contractors.

“More than $10.98 billion was contributed in State Government payments, with more than $24.21 billion contributed to the Federal Government.”

The data was collected in a postcode basis, allowing analysts to understand the results down to very specific regions.

Carruthers said each one of these regions was intricately connected to the resources sector.

“It’s not hyperbole to say that every community in WA has locals living there who work in our sector, and local businesses who benefit from and supply goods and services to it,” Carruthers said.

“Both the direct and indirect contributions of CME’s member companies spread far and wide throughout communities around WA and, indeed, across Australia.”

The 56 member companies covered more than 100 operations sites across Western Australia, representing more than 70 per cent of the state’s resources sector by production.