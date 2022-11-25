“That’s why I speak up”: New sexual harassment campaign

The campaign reinforces a clear expectation of behavioural standards and leverages the importance of ‘upstanders’ in the resources industry.

November 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, as well as the start of the worldwide 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, an annual campaign to help end violence against women.

So it’s fitting that Australia’s resources industry has launched a new national campaign helping to address workplace sexual harassment.

Developed by the Australian Resources and Energy Employer Association (AREEA), That’s why I speak up is a “behavioural awareness and change campaign offering a wide array of practical materials to be deployed within resources and energy sector workplaces”.

“For Australia’s resources and energy industry, 2022 has been a year of action on workplace sexual harassment,” AREEA director operations Tara Diamond said.

“AREEA has proudly and diligently led unique work in this space and provided coordination across industry, government and community.

“Today AREEA is especially proud to deliver for the broad use of resources and energy employers this new national workplace sexual harassment campaign.”

AREEA worked under the guidance of National Industry Taskforce on Workplace Sexual Harassment to create the campaign.

“(It) contains several campaign narratives tackling the heart of cultural issues identified by the Western Australian parliament’s recent inquiry into sexual harassment in the resources sector,” Diamond said. “This includes inappropriate behaviours and sexual comments, innuendo, harassment and assault, in any form.

“Importantly, the campaign’s core premise is to encourage and empower employees in the sector to stand up for the values and behaviours that they wish to see reflected in their place of work.

“It reinforces that all of us in the industry have an important role in ensuring the Australian resources and energy sector is a safe, respectful and inclusive industry in which to work.”