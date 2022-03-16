Terrain Tamer develops alternator solution for underground vehicles

Terrain Tamer has developed a sealed alternator assembly, best suited to heavy duty conditions, for the Toyota Landcruiser VDJ76/78/79 models.

Suitable for mining applications, the fully-sealed alternator assembly comes complete with all required pipes, hoses, bolts and clamps.

It was developed as a solution for vehicles working in underground mining conditions, which were seeing frequent premature failure of their alternator units due to contamination from mud and slush.

Terrain Tamer’s sealed alternator assembly design encases the alternator, protecting it from harsh contaminants and acting to greatly extend its service life.

This saves operators the cost of replacement parts (in some cases, spending up to 90 per cent less on replacement parts over the course of a year), and perhaps more importantly, the cost in downtime for vehicle maintenance.

The design has deliberately been kept simple, requiring no fluid or hydraulics for operation, and instead utilising a standard plug-in connection that cools air and reduces the operating temperature by boosting air flow.

Encased in the sealed metal shell is one of Terrain Tamer’s Japanese-made replacement alternator units, which are made to original equipment (OE) specification and individually tested after manufacturing to guarantee they reach the maximum in safety and performance.

The new Terrain Tamer sealed alternator is available for Toyota Landcruiser VDJ76/78/79 models. All units come complete with a 12-month warranty.

Visit terraintamer.com or call 1300 888 444 for more information.