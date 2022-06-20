Telstra Hill proves its prospectivity

Navarre Minerals has recorded outstanding high grade gold, silver and copper drilling intercepts at its Telstra Hill deposit, part of the recently acquired and wholly owned Mt Carlton Operation in North Queensland.

The latest drilling results include a highlight intercept of five metres at 22.1 grams per tonne gold, adding to the satellite deposits defined at Mt Carlton United, Delta and BV7 previously.

They further reinforce the outstanding prospectivity of the Mt Carlton project area and support Navarre’s strategic objective of growing the mineral inventory and extending mine life.

While drilling continues in 2022 as part of an ongoing exploration program, Navarre anticipates the drilling results in this report will inform an updated mineral resource estimate for Telstra Hill which is expected to be published in September 2022, along with updated mineral resources for the other Mt Carlton deposits.

Navarre managing director Ian Holland said Telstra Hill was a shallow high-grade gold, silver and copper deposit strategically located within one kilometre of the company’s 960 kilotonnes per annum processing facility.

“The ongoing resource definition drilling program has confirmed the continuity, tenor and width of the gold, silver and copper system of the Telstra Hill deposit,” he said.

“We can also see significant potential to expand our satellite mineral inventory, with exploration programs underway to progressively test key targets across the Mt Carlton mining lease, Crush Creek and regional prospects.”

The drilling program has involved one reverse circulation and up to two diamond core drilling rigs, with the aim of infilling and extending the known limits of the gold, silver and copper mineralised system as well as providing metallurgical and geotechnical information within the broader envelope of known mineralisation.