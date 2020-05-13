Techking’s supply of specialist tyres unaffected by pandemic

Leading global tyre manufacturer Techking’s supply of high-quality tyres for the Australian mining and construction industries remains unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rapidly expanding local arm of the Chinese-based company has fully stocked warehouses in Brisbane and Perth with a wide range of on-road and off-road truck, earthmover and industrial tyres specially designed for Australian conditions.

Steve Coles, general manager of Techking Australia, said the company was able to assist any sites throughout the country that may be currently experiencing shortages.

“Our supply chain has continued to run uninterrupted over the past few months and we do not anticipate any problems meeting all our customers’ needs,’’ Mr Coles said.

“We had anticipated a slow-down in production because of the 2020 Chinese New Year Festival and increased production orders significantly toward the end of 2019. This additional inventory carried us through uninterrupted while China experienced its coronavirus shutdown.

“Our deliveries from China recommenced as soon as their shutdown was over, and our supply chain is back to normal with demand and supply increasing steadily as our business in Australia continues to grow.’’

Headquartered in Brisbane, Techking Australia is led by a local team with specialist tyre experts in all the key mining areas around Australia.

Since launching its Australian operations in Brisbane in 2019, Techking’s innovative products are already playing a key role in some of the country’s largest coal and iron mines.

In addition to its warehouses in Brisbane and Perth, Techking Australia is set to expand into Sydney, with plans also for Melbourne.

“Our tyres have enjoyed strong demand within the Australian marketplace, including the newly released fourth iteration of our popular 315/80R22.5, which sets a new benchmark for long-distance mine haulage,’’ Mr Coles said.

“We’ve worked hard to design these tyres for Australian conditions and we’re seeing the results in sites throughout the country.

“The Australian arm of Techking has already grown to become the company’s best performing branch for sales in the Asia-Pacific region inside 12 months.’’

Established in 2005 in Qingdao, China, Techking is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance, heavy-vehicle tyres designed for mining and construction sites, quarries and highways.

Focused on research, design, quality control and customer service, Techking has developed the best solutions to all the tough working conditions that Australian businesses encounter.

Techking designs, manufactures distributes and provides close, ongoing monitoring and evaluation to assist customers.

Now distributing to more than 160 countries and regions, the company has successfully applied for 101 patents delivering an array of new innovations to the tyre industry.

To find out more about Techking’s range of tyres, call 07 3899 6184 or email info@techkingaustralia.com.au.