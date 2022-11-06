TECH gets the tick

Queensland Pacific Metals (QPM) has received Australian Federal Government approval to build and operate its Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub (TECH) project, which aims to become a leading supplier of high-grade, ethically derived advanced battery materials.

The approval under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act represents a major milestone for QPM as it progresses towards a final investment decision. The other major approval required by QPM is from Townsville City Council and the Queensland State Government, a process which is also well advanced.

The company said that most pleasing was that, as forecast, the conditions associated with the approval under the EPBC Act are not onerous and will not significantly impact QPM’s construction or operating activities. They are in line with typical conditions expected for a clean processing technology, the direct nickel process and for a project of this nature in an industrial park.

QPM will import high grade nickel laterite ore to Townsville from New Caledonia for processing at the TECH facility.

Townsville is an ideal location for the TECH Project due to its proximity to New Caledonia and long-term history of importing nickel ore from there. There is also critical infrastructure, such as port and rail, in place together with quality engineering services and skilled labour.

The TECH Project will be situated 40km south of Townsville at the Lansdown Eco-Industrial Precinct – Northern Australia’s first environmentally sustainable advanced manufacturing, processing and technology hub.