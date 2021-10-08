Tahmoor receives another tick towards expansion

Tahmoor Coking Coal has received environmental approval from the Federal Government to expand the Tahmoor coal mine in New South Wales.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley signed off on the extension on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment.

Conditional approval was granted in April by the Department of Planning, Industry & Environment, as well as the Independent Planning Commission.

The expansion will see 33 million tonnes mined at Tahmoor over an additional 10-year mine life, creating the Tahmoor South project.

The mine is owned and operated by SIMEC Mining, a member of the GFG Alliance.

A SIMEC spokesperson said this approval would greatly benefit the operation and the surrounding economy.

“SIMEC Mining welcomes the Federal Government’s approval of the Tahmoor South project under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act,” the spokesperson said.

“Approval of the project will secure the futures of more than 400 workers and inject millions of dollars into the region.”

“The decision is a positive outcome for our employees, suppliers, local businesses and the broader community, and reaffirms the importance of supplying high-quality metallurgical (coking) coal used in steelmaking and manufacturing.”

The current operations are due to end in 2022, with the approval extending the mine life until 2032.

The extension and continued operations at Tahmoor will see $644.9 million contributed to the local and state economy.

In April, as the Independent Planning Commission approved the extension, commissioners Richard Mackay and Chris Fell said the approval was in everyone’s interests.

“The commission agrees with the department’s findings… that the proposed extension of the existing Tahmoor coal mine is strategically justified and is in the public interest, and that the identified impacts can be appropriately managed through the conditions of consent imposed,” the commission stated.