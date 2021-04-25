Tahmoor Coal to breathe 10 more years of life

Tahmoor Coal has received approval from the New South Wales Government to extract 33-million tonnes from its namesake mine over 10 years, on top of already approved production levels.

Following an assessment from the state Department of Planning, Industry & Environment, as well as the Independent Planning Commission, the SIMEC Mining subsidiary can now take advantage of 12 new longwall panels to the south of its current operations.

Commissioners Richard Mackay and Chris Fell said the many application concerns were outweighed by the many benefits presented in the development.

A three-day public hearing unveiled community concerns such as groundwater and surface water impacts; air quality; biodiversity; human health; Aboriginal cultural heritage; visual amenity; mine closure and rehabilitation; greenhouse gas emissions; and the economic modelling used to assess the project.

Favourable points included economic benefits to employees, suppliers, local business and the broader Australian community.

“The commission agrees with the department’s findings… that the proposed extension of the existing Tahmoor coal mine is strategically justified and is in the public interest, and that the identified impacts can be appropriately managed through the conditions of consent imposed,” the commission stated.

The fact that Tahmoor coal mine already existed played a part in the decision, according to the commission.

“(There are) significant environmental, social and economic benefits arising from extending the life of an existing mine that has established infrastructure and an existing environmental footprint, rather than developing a completely new mine,” the commission stated.

The coal produced from the Tahmoor extension project will be at least 90 per cent metallurgical or coking coal, with the remainder being thermal coal.

There will be 168 conditions on the development’s consent which look to diminish the mine’s environmental impacts, and require avoidance or compensation for impacts to local infrastructure as well as and regular monitoring and reporting.

Concerned local residents will have access to compensation should any effects of the development impact on their well-being.