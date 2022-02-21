Swift signs seven to begin 2022

Swift has revealed seven projects in mining and resources with Rio Tinto, Roy Hill, OZ Minerals, South32 and Strandline Resources.

The contracts will see the technology company workings across Western Australia and Queensland, upgrading and installing various network solutions which were originally designed and deployed by Swift.

Swift chief executive officer Brian Mangano said this continued a strong start to 2022 for the company.

“These new projects not only represent an increase in project activity, but are the result of long-standing relationships between Swift and resource sector clients,” Mangano said.

“Maintained by the talent and expertise of our entire team from sales to inhouse network engineers, delivery installation specialists and support teams, we are excited to see the positive impact that these upgrades have on our clients and their workforces.”

The total value of the contracts is $1.2 million and will be recognised in reporting for the second half of financial year 2022.

The strong start to 2022 follows a similarly purple patch to end 2021 which saw Mineral Resources become the first mining company to trial Swift Media’s new entertainment and communications product, Swift Access.

MinRes chief executive of mining services Mike Grey said it was important for mining companies to keep their staff comfortable and Swift enabled this with ease.

“Wellbeing is a big focus for us, particularly for our FIFO workforce, and it’s important we provide state-of-the-art facilities and make the transition between home and site as seamless as possible,” Grey said.

“Access to a range of entertainment and media options is just one of the ways we’re making our sites a home away from home for our people. We’re excited to see what new and innovative entertainment and in-room experiences Swift Media can bring to our FIFO workers.”